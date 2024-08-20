A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter helps animals find their fur-ever home

Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment, better known as A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is a private, nonprofit no-kill animal shelter where no animal is ever turned away due to level of need. A.D.O.P.T. has a mission to improve the quality of life of homeless animals and to place them in permanent loving homes through rescue, extraordinary and compassionate care, and humane education.

A.D.O.P.T. envisions a community where every pet has access to affordable wellness care and all animals are treated with kindness and compassion.

The need for animal shelters is high

Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. More than half will not make it out alive. 70,000 dogs and cats are born in the United States every day. Only one out of every 10 dogs and one out of every 12 cats born will find a permanent home. In just six years, one unspayed female dog and her offspring can create 67,000 dogs and one unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 kittens.

How A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter helps animals and the community

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter has placed over 30,000 dogs and cats into permanent and loving homes since its inception in 1989, and has spayed/neutered over 10,000 shelter animals since 2009 when they opened their spay/neuter clinic.

A.D.O.P.T. supports the community by offering low-cost wellness care at our Clinic, positive training and resources for families experiencing behavioral challenges with their pet at our Training Center, and emergency assistance to include food, supplies and temporary shelter for owned pets whose families are facing crisis through A.D.O.P.T.’s Blessed Bonds program.

Crisis assistance through the Blessed Bonds program includes:

Foster care, for up to one month, when space is available

Food and other pet care essentials

Information & referral services for other organizations, such as pet food banks, low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinics, and other temporary foster programs

Problem-solving counseling and education

Spotlight Guests: Chris Yelle, Executive Director and Aleksa Martinovich, Shelter Operations Manager