Naperville’s Anderson’s Bookshop Hosts Nikki Haley

“We love coming to Naperville,” said Haley. “Anderson’s Bookshop is a sweet spot. We get to meet people, some that love the Clemson Tigers just as much as I do, and some that have daughters or granddaughters that they want to inspire.

Haley’s New Book

More than 70 people came out to Anderson’s Bookshop on Monday night to meet Nikki Haley. The former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and South Carolina governor is currently touring for her newest book: “If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women.” The book celebrates 10 different trailblazing women throughout history who have fought through obstacles to find success.

“I looked for women that I thought would inspire other people,” said Haley. “Strong girls become strong women, and strong women become strong leaders. We wanted to show the struggles of different women and how they made a difference in the world around them.”

Haley’s Inspiration

Haley cites former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as one of her key inspirations for writing the book. Her title was inspired by a famous quote from Thatcher: “If you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman.” Thatcher is among the women profiled.

“There’s people like Wilma Rudolph, who had polio and wore braces on her legs until the age of 12,” said Haley. “She started to run in eighth grade and was the first woman to win three gold medals in an Olympics. So these are women of sacrifice, courage, and will. They were ordinary women who became extraordinary.” Haley was last in Naperville in 2019 at North Central College promoting her second book: “With All Due Respect.”

“It was great to be out here with the people and know that they’re enjoying the book, meet them and hear their stories,” said Haley.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

