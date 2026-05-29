Naperville’s Andrew Bernard chosen as IPSD 204 board appointee

Indian Prairie School District 204 has chosen a new appointee to fill the school board vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Justin Karubas.

The board plans to appoint Andrew Bernard of Naperville during its July 13 meeting to fill the remainder of Karubas’ term, which lasts until the April 2027 election.

Bernard’s professional experience spans a variety of education- and finance-related roles, and board President Laurie Donahue said in an email message to the community that his “background aligns with District 204’s commitment to fiscal transparency, operational accountability and student-centered decision-making.”

Teaching and accounting background

Bernard currently works as a business education teacher at St. Charles North High School, where he teaches personal finance, economics, business law and AP Business. He also serves as an adjunct professor of accounting at Aurora University.

Before starting at St. Charles North last fall, according to his LinkedIn page, Bernard served as the Chief School Business Official for the A.E.R.O. Special Education Cooperative, based in Burbank. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science, an advanced accounting certificate and master’s degrees in public administration, teaching and accounting.

“The board felt it was vital to select an individual who possesses both a passion for teaching and a sophisticated mastery of Illinois State Board of Education accounting standards and operational frameworks,” Donahue said in the community message. “Mr. Bernard’s unique ability to bridge the gap between classroom realities and corporate oversight ensures he can step into this role and contribute immediately to our strategic goals.”

Bernard to bring financial acumen

Bernard lives with his wife and two children in the Brookdale neighborhood, and his oldest is preparing to begin kindergarten in the fall.

Pending board approval, he will step into a seat occupied by Karubas for 13 years until his resignation earlier this week after the district’s graduation ceremonies.

“We are confident that his collaborative spirit, financial acumen, and unwavering dedication to student success will greatly benefit our schools, our staff, and, most importantly, the students of District 204,” Donahue said in the message.”

Photo courtesy: Indian Prairie School District 204

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