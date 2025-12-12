Naperville’s Buttonwood light arches bring holiday cheer

Naperville’s Buttonwood neighborhood is a bit brighter this holiday season, thanks to some neighborly goodwill and a bit of crafty construction.

Buttonwood neighbors brainstorm light arches

Resident Erica Markewych and a crew of her neighbors came together to erect a row of light arches along the sidewalks outside of their homes.

“We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun when it’s cold, to do something with lights and get people excited to go on their evening walks, especially because it gets dark so quickly?’ So we came up with this. We saw this online, and luckily, we had a bunch of neighbors that were really into it, specifically in this area, so we got them up right away,” Markewych said.

Handmade light arches brighten neighborhood

The families made the arches themselves with PVC pipes and Christmas lights…lining the pathways in front of 40 homes.

“It really came down to just a trip to Home Depot and a little bit of elbow grease, and we were able to figure it out. But once it was up, especially once we got the snow coming in, it was magical. You could tell that the work had paid off,” Markewych said.

Markewych said the display has prompted more cars to stop by their stretch of houses, with people on walks pausing to take pictures under the lights. It’s also proven to be a hit with neighborhood kids who’ve been able to play in the brightly lit snow.

Buttonwood plans for light arches next year

This small bit of holiday cheer is one they hope will grow throughout the years.

“We will definitely be doing it again next year, and our hope is that we’ll be able to make it even longer next year and kind of connect the ones that are already put up,” Markewych said. “I love the magic of Christmas, and to be a part of it’s been really fun.”

