Naperville’s Concerts in Your Park series kicked off on Sunday

On Sunday, the Naperville Park District kicked off its annual Concerts in Your Park series.

The first concert of the summer was held at Queensbury Green Park on the north side of Naperville.

“We have different bands come out at each event and it’s open to the public. It’s a free event where we have sponsors, some food trucks, and for the Naperville community to enjoy the music,” said Park District Volunteer and Events Manager Becca Krzyszkowski.

About the performances

The performances take place at a variety of different parks throughout Naperville during the summer, with a wide range of music groups on the lineup.

“Most, if not all of the bands are local. So it’s really just to bring the community out. I know some of them are even from within this neighborhood area, so it’s really cool to see them shout out to their fans,” said Krzyszkowski.

Sunday’s performance featured SuperChair, a Naperville-based arena rock and country band.

“We’re a nine-piece band. We cover a lot of ground from the seventies through today, and the country stuff seems to be going over really big right now, so we’re kind of putting an emphasis on that,” said Brad Dennison, lead guitar player of SuperChair. “We’ve been interested in playing in the Park District’s Concerts in your Park shows for a few years, and so we’re glad it finally worked out. It was a cold day, but we’re thrilled to be here.”

Five more concerts

Those who missed out on Sunday’s concert will have five more chances to come out and enjoy free music this summer. The other concerts on the lineup are:

June 25, Winding Creek Park, Fletcher Rockwell

July 9, Ashwood Park, Gen FuZe

July 16, Wil-O-Way Park, BackForward Band

July 23, Three Meadows Park, OMT

July 30, Tall Grass Park, Scarlett’s Fire

All of the concerts run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More information is available on the park district’s website.

