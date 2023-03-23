Naperville’s Dr. Cathy Subber receives Global Woman of Excellence award

“I think it’s so important for women to know that they can be themselves,” said Subber. “Know they don’t have to change who they are to become higher up in their companies or to do really big things. It’s really important for women to find confidence within themselves, to know that they can do whatever they want to do.”

On March 8, Naperville’s Dr. Cathy Subber achieved a big thing herself, receiving a Top 20 Global Woman of Excellence award.

Awards were given to 20 different women by the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force and the American Multi Ethnic Coalition Inc. as a part of the 11th Annual Congressional International Women’s Day celebrations in Washington D.C. Subber accepted the award from Congressman Danny K. Davis (IL-07).

The Branch Moms’ impact

Subber has been the owner of Advanced Health Naperville for over two decades. She also is the founder of The Branch Moms, formerly known as the Naperville Moms Network.

“It really is there to help women connect, make new friends, find resources, and share their stories,” said Subber. “We have women on our mom’s forum that share all kinds of information.”

The Branch Moms has chapters in Naperville, Oswego, Plainfield, Aurora, Bolingbrook, and Lisle. During her acceptance speech, Subber spoke about how rewarding it was to lead the organization.

“There’s so much support and so much love that on a weekly basis, I’ll tear up from one of our posts,” said Subber. “So it’s just this beautiful, safe space.”

Representing Naperville in D.C.

Subber was proud to represent her city in the nation’s capital, and talk about the years of work she has done in the Naperville community.

“I love Naperville,” said Subber. “I love living here, and I’ve built the most beautiful friendships here. To be in that position where I can now help other people, and show them how I’ve done what I’ve done, how I’ve run my business, and how I’ve given back to my community. I think it’s just an awesome space to be in and it makes me feel really proud.”

