Naperville’s Go Brewing and Noon Whistle to create pitcher-perfect partnership

Go Brewing is “hoppy” to announce new partnerships and investments that will lead to more pitcher-perfect brews.

Go Brewing reaches maximum capacity

The non-alcoholic brewery in Naperville is only in its second year, but its owner says the high number of sales meant it was time for the business to grow.

“So what happened is we took a lot of time to build this beautiful brewery and we already hit capacity there. The demand is so great for our product that we saw ourselves hitting a wall, which actually happened a few weeks ago, where we could not brew enough beer fast enough,” said Joe Chura, CEO and founder of Go Brewing.

Partnering with Noon Whistle Brewing

To keep up with the demand, Chura searched for a local brewery to partner with. He eventually met with Paul Kreiner, owner of Noon Whistle Brewing, which has taprooms in Naperville and Lombard, and the two formed a joint venture called Craftsmith.

Chura said the beers at each brewery will remain the same with only internal changes.

“What changes is the employees and the infrastructure to make those beers, it’s going to be centralized. So anything beyond what we can make in our current facility is going to be made [at Noon Whistle]. So what that did for Go Brewing is it got us about 10x the capacity almost overnight,” said Chura.

The extra space at the Noon Whistle in Naperville has allowed Go Brewing to purchase a 45-foot pasteurizer and a brewery centrifuge, which is only a mile away from the Go Brewing taphouse.

Noon Whistle will see similar benefits through the Craftsmith partnership.

“It’s a great relationship because we’re going to be sharing a lot of costs, and we’ll be able to work together to work on our facility, to manage and make sure that things run a lot better for both of our beers,” said Kreiner.

Investment from Chicago venture capital company

Chura also announced Go Brewing’s partnership with Listen, a venture capital company in Chicago. He said Listen has already made a significant investment in the brewery.

“We’re going to be in 19 states, today we’re in nine, and that requires a lot of capital to get in front of those audiences in those states and to create brand awareness that wasn’t there before. So that, again, will really help inject capital from a marketing perspective, from a distribution perspective, and will let us get the reach that we really need to be successful in those areas,” said Chura.

What started as a pilot low and no-alcohol beer company in Chura’s garage in 2022 has become a successful brewery that is not looking to slow down the pours anytime soon.

“To date, we’ve been able to get in 2,000 stores, sell 40,000 customers, be one of the number one brands on Amazon for non-alcoholic beer. We did that all ourselves, all self-funded. To take it to the next level, we need help and to get that help we need to build a really good team,” said Chura.

