Naperville’s Last Fling serves up end-of-summer fun for the whole family

Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes an end-of-summer tradition that’s been going for 60 years strong in Naperville: the Last Fling.

Hosted by the Naperville Jaycees, the annual celebration brings live music, food, rides, and family fun to downtown Naperville, all for a good cause.

New no unaccompanied minors and clear bag policies

Admission to the festival is free, though there are a few policy changes this year. One has to do with unaccompanied minors.

“Anyone under the age of 18 does need to be supervised or chaperoned by someone over the age of 25,” explained Karen Coleman, the marketing and PR chairperson for the Naperville Last Fling. “There can be five minors with every adult, and if you are a young parent, obviously, you are allowed into the event.”

There are also some updates to the bag policy.

“We do have a clear bag policy this year, which means that you either need to have a small clutch-sized bag or a completely clear bag. Everything is going to be inspected at the entrances,” said Coleman.

But diaper bags and any bags needed for medical purposes will be allowed, Coleman added.

Fresh rides at the Fling

Ride-lovers will be in for a treat this time around, with the Jaycees’ partnering with Windy City Amusements, who’ll be bringing back the Ferris wheel to the fest after a more than dozen-year absence.

And new this time around will be the Zipper, which offers flips and spins in every direction, and the Sky Rider swing ride, an 80-foot-high ride that Coleman said is perched up on the hill to give an amazing view of the town.

“There’s a wider variety of options for rides for kids of all shapes and sizes,” Coleman said.

There will also be some old favorites and a solid selection of rides for the younger set. Special activities in the family area include a dinosaur visit and a Scouting America adventure.

Food vendors serving up a wide range of flavors

Coleman encourages Fling-goers to come hungry, with a wide selection of food vendors on site.

“We have everything you can think of…roasted corn, we have tacos, we have Italian food, pasta, we have sausages, we have, of course, hot dogs from Jaycee food and bratwurst, and nachos, we have funnel cakes, we have standard carnival food available, there really is a huge variety of food here,” said Coleman.

There’s also a solid lineup of musical acts to fill the whole weekend. Coleman said that includes a lot of covers and classic rock, with some originals added in along the way.

“Everything from the 70s and 80s until today,” Coleman said.

The event comes together, Coleman said, with the help of volunteers, and the driving power of the Naperville Jaycees. The Last Fling is the group’s largest fundraising event.

“All of the funds that are raised here at the Last Fling are given back to area nonprofits,” Coleman said.

Festival topped off with the Labor Day Parade on Monday

Part of the Last Fling tradition is the annual Labor Day Parade. This year, there will be nearly 60 entries taking part.

Serving as grand marshal this year will be NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer.

Spencer called her selection for the job a “huge honor,” and noted NCTV17’s long history with the parade.

“Since the start of NCTV17 way back in 1987, we have covered the Labor Day Parade. So it’s a staple, and one of my favorite parts is seeing all the people come down and waving at them,” said Spencer.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School and ends at W. Porter Avenue.

More info about the Fling

The Last Fling lasts from Friday through Monday, and can be found near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Eagle Street.

It runs until 10 p.m. Friday, then will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; though the carnival won’t open until 11 a.m. that final day.

