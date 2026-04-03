Naperville’s Last Fling shares 2026 musical lineup

Calling all rock music fans, Naperville’s Last Fling has announced its 2026 musical lineup, featuring soft rock, 80’s rock, and country rock bands.

The largest fundraiser hosted by Naperville Jaycees, Last Fling will take place over Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7.

Friday performances kick off 2026 Last Fling

Hairbangers Ball will take the main stage on Friday night. The 80’s tribute band will perform at 8 p.m.

Before they take the stage, Sammy & The Knights will open the weekend’s performances at 5 p.m. with sixties and seventies R&B and Rock & Roll.

Back-to-back bands fill Saturday

Hillbilly Rockstarz will headline on Saturday night at 8 p.m., featuring a mix of 90s throwbacks and modern rock hits.

Country 2k will bring the best of the 2000s with their performance at 5:15 p.m.

The Led Zeppelin tribute band Physical Graffiti opens the day at 12 p.m. Whiskey Road follows shortly after at 2:30 p.m., blending classic, southern, and country rock in their set.

A rockin’ Sunday with more performances

Sunday’s top performance will be Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m.

Before Sixteen Candles takes the stage, The Ron Burgundys bring soft rock from the sixties, seventies, and eighties at 5:15 p.m.

Members Only 80’s Band performs at 2:30 p.m. following the acoustic trio Tres Moustache at 12 p.m.

Before the rock concerts begin for the day, Good Shepherd Church will host a Sunday worship service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hi Infidelity closes Last Fling weekend

To finish the weekend of Rock & Roll, Hi Infidelity will perform Journey, REO, Bon Jovi, and Boston at 3:45 p.m.

Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones open Monday’s performances, saluting Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, and The Beatles, among other popular artists. The concert features a complimentary lunch for military veterans.

Six decades of Naperville’s Last Fling

The end-of-summer tradition has brought food, beverages, live music, carnival games, and a Labor Day parade to Naperville for over 60 years.

Located on Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, the event has raised more than $4 million for nonprofits in Naperville and DuPage County.

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