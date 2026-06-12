Naperville’s Lily Goodfellow reporting at Special Olympics USA Games

For Lily Goodfellow, sports aren’t just about scores. They’re about stories waiting to be told.

For years, she’s interviewed various athletes, but now she’s working her biggest assignment yet. On June 20, Lily will head to Minnesota for the Special Olympics USA games to serve as a field reporter for Team Illinois.

“I’m really excited to have fun out there and just be my personal best,” said Lily.

Her role at the games

Lily will join 70 athletes on the team and their coaches, but instead of competing, she’ll be covering the action. Special Olympics Illinois chose Lily to produce written stories and video content for its website highlighting the team’s experience before, during, and after the games.

“I think it was just so nice to see them recognize how much work she’d put in, and that she was ready for this,” said her mother, Nancy Goodfellow.

The love of the game

Lily developed a natural love of sports from a young age and began competing in the Special Olympics at just four years old.

“I have competed in a lot of sports, like various sports, including basketball, softball, track, and then my new sport is powerlifting,” said Lily.

“Special Olympics has been amazing,” said Nancy. “They have not only celebrated her talents but put her in so many different opportunities to shine.”

Expanding her experience

The Naperville native started shining as a reporter when Redhawk TV, Naperville Central High School’s student-led broadcast network, gave Lily her first opportunity to do live interviews at home football games.

Since then, she’s continued to build her resume. She earned a journalism certificate from College of DuPage, where she launched a weekly Athlete of the Week newspaper article, which she continues as an alumna.

She’s also created her own YouTube Channel, Lily’s Sports Beat, where she interviews professional athletes, from Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks to Jake Berger of the Texas Rangers.

“To interview them is really fun because I love interviewing, to get their backstory and get to know them a lot better,” said Lily.

From Naperville to the national stage

She will be bringing that passion for storytelling with her to the Special Olympics USA games. As 3,000 athletes from all 50 states unite for the event, Lily will be there alongside Team Illinois every step of the way, representing Naperville on a national stage and taking fans behind the scenes with interviews, stories, and updates.

While this assignment is a major milestone, Lily hopes the experience brings her closer to her ultimate dream job.

“I want to work for ESPN,” said Lily.

Hoping to inspire

In the meantime, Lily works as a guest services associate and greeter for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Stars and checks tickets for Bulls and Blackhawks games at the United Center. She hopes to be an inspiration for anyone chasing dreams of their own.

“Do not be nervous. Do not be afraid,” said Lily. “Just have fun and do what you need to do.”

“What I want is for people to see that she’s a capable reporter,” said Nancy. “She’s working and doing everything she can to achieve that dream, regardless of her disability.”

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