Naperville’s MayneLand Farm nears 50 years of fresh, local produce

For nearly five decades, MayneLand Farm has operated in Naperville near the intersection of Mill Street and Bauer Road. On the 15-acre plot of land is the farm stand, which keeps customers coming back for their food supplies every week.

“I think people have a connection to the farm. They meet us in the farm stand, and they ask us what we’re growing, and we can tell them what’s going to be coming next. It really gives people a connection to their food, which is kind of lost when you shop only in a big-box store,” said Lisa Broccardo, a manager at MayneLand Farm.

Starting the farm in 1976

Before becoming a Naperville staple, the land was first acquired by the Mayne family in 1949. In 1975, a tenant on the land began selling produce from his garden, eventually building a corn stand and growing the business, which led to the start of MayneLand Farm in 1976.

In 1980, Jeremy Mayne took over the operation after the tenant moved away, leading it until he retired in 2023.

“I’m 81 years old, and I miss some things. Like, I’ve never had a summer vacation in over 40, 42 years, and this year, I was able to take a spring vacation,” said Jeremy Mayne, president of MayneLand Farm Incorporated.

While Mayne no longer runs the farm, he remains on the land in his home with his wife.

Leasing the land to Mill Street Produce

Earlier this year, he leased the land to his former employee Andrew Yates, who now runs the farm stand under the name Mill Street Produce. While there have been some changes to processes and strategies, much remains the same.

Customers can still find a selection of vegetables and fruits, along with honey, eggs, and flowers.

Every year, the farm stand usually opens in June and closes in November. But work on the farm is year-round.

“During February, we’re planting and seed starting a lot of cool season crops, and then shortly after that, we’re already starting seeds for tomatoes that we try to have in the ground by the beginning of March, said Thomas Mistretta, a manager of MayneLand Farm.

Farm production includes 15 high tunnels, a big greenhouse, two chicken coops, and two beehives.

Continuing to grow MayneLand Farm for years to come

Looking ahead to MayneLand Farm’s 50th anniversary in 2026, the team hopes to continue improving operations and extending the length of the farm’s season.

“We’re hoping next year we can just keep incorporating new things to offer to our farm stand and hopefully be able to attract new customers, as well as work with restaurants and other local food services,” said Mistretta.

Still, the farm’s roots remain the same: connecting the community with fresh, local produce.

“This is just a great place in the community. A lot of people are looking to purchase more local food now, and we pick from the field daily, and we sell it right there. So you really can’t get any fresher than that,” said Broccardo.

