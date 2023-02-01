Naperville’s Meson Sabika among 100 most romantic restaurants in America

OpenTable has listed Naperville’s Meson Sabika as one of America’s 100 most romantic restaurants.

Meson Sabika receives high marks overall

The online reservation service looked at more than 13 million diner reviews when compiling its romantic restaurant roundup. Featuring a Spanish tapas-style menu, Meson Sabika consistently received high marks from OpenTable diners for its food, ambiance, and service.

More than 30 years in the Naperville community

Meson Sabika has been a part of Naperville since 1990, located at 1025 Aurora Ave. The restaurant sits on a four-acre estate and is housed in a mansion built in 1847. It features eight dining rooms, Spanish décor, and a 5,000-square-foot event space.

Besides ranking high on the romantic scale, the restaurant shows a lot of heart. It is often the site of fundraisers, making it a habit to reach out at times of need to help others, whether locally, nationally, or globally. Meson Sabika also hosts a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner each year for those in need, at which nearly 2,000 guests are served.

One of only four Illinois restaurants named as most romantic

Meson Sabika was one of just four restaurants in Illinois included on the OpenTable list. The other three, Mon Ami Gabi, 3 Arts Club Café at RH Chicago, and Andy’s Jazz Club, are all located in Chicago.

California was the state with the most listings, at 13.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day

OpenTable’s list comes out just in time for Valentine’s Day. However the site does note that the earlier the better for reservations on that special holiday, as most of the restaurants on its most romantic list typically book up fully by Feb. 1. And the site says data showed that last year, more than half of Valentine’s Day reservations in general were booked by Feb. 7.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!