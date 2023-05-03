Naperville’s Meson Sabika named one of 100 most popular brunch spots in U.S.

Naperville’s Meson Sabika made it onto OpenTable’s 2023 list of 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America.

One of seven Illinois restaurants on the list

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant at 1025 Aurora Avenue was one of only seven Illinois restaurants to make the list. The other six noted were:

Beatrix, in Oak Brook

3 Arts Club Café at RH Chicago, in Chicago

The Dearborn, in Chicago

The Gage, in Chicago

Summer House Santa Monica, in Chicago

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba, in Chicago

How the most popular brunch spots were picked

The rankings were made using over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews, which were made between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023. They looked at overall diner rating, user’s online influence or “klout,” regional rating, and the number of reviews, then filtered those for “good for brunch” reviews.

Meson Sabika holds a 4.8 out of 5-star ranking on the OpenTable site.

Just in time for Mother’s Day

The rankings come just in time for Mother’s Day, but spots are going fast. OpenTable said early booking is key, as last year, the majority of reservations for that day in general were locked in up to five days in advance. The top 100 spots on the Open Table list often book even quicker, with Mother’s Day reservations recommended to be booked at those spots by May 2.

“Last year, Mother’s Day was the second biggest day for dining, and with 78% of U.S. adults planning to spend the same or more this Mother’s Day vs. previous years, Mother’s Day dining shows no signs of slowing down,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable in a news release.

