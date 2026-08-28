Naperville’s Mesón Sabika named WSPN Philanthropic Business of the Year

Naperville restaurant and venue Mesón Sabika was named West Suburban Philanthropy Network’s Philanthropic Business of the Year on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Honored at WSPN Philanthropy Awards

The business was nominated for the award by DuPage Pads and honored during the 24th annual WSPN Philanthropy Awards ceremony at the College of DuPage.

Mesón Sabika owner Hossein Jamali shared his gratitude for his coworkers and the Naperville community at the ceremony.

“Without them, we would not be who we are,” Jamali said.

Mesón Sabika’s philanthropy

According to the business’s website, which has a tab specifically addressing “social responsibility,” Mesón Sabika has donated over $1.9 million to more than 30 organizations.

Mesón Sabika has also provided more than $5.1 million in goods and services, including annual free Thanksgiving dinners to over 4,200 guests and hosting benefits for national disaster relief.

The business has also supported community initiatives like Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry programs and Meals on Wheels.

About WSPN

The WSPN Philanthropy Awards annually highlight the work of local organizations and people who have made an impact in the community through philanthropy.

Other award winners included:

Philanthropist of the Year: Laurie McMahon

Laurie McMahon Humanitarian of the Year: Erica Nelson

Erica Nelson Young Philanthropist of the Year: Kendall Tai Nghiem

Kendall Tai Nghiem Grantmaker of the Year: Nanette Silva of Community Memorial Foundation

Nanette Silva of Community Memorial Foundation Philanthropic Foundation of the Year: Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley

Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley Philanthropic Service Club of the Year: The Clarendon Hills Lions Club

The Clarendon Hills Lions Club Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Geri Kerger, CEO, NAMI DuPage

Geri Kerger, CEO, NAMI DuPage Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year: Cindy Blaszak

WSPN is a volunteer organization that supports professionals in philanthropic efforts. Members of WSPN support businesses through fundraising events, scholarships and educational programs.

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