Naperville’s National Night Out events bring anti-crime awareness

Naperville’s National Night Out returns on Aug. 4. The city is making it a two-night affair again, hosting a community kick-off event Aug. 3 to celebrate the annual tradition.

Annual nationwide tradition

Held annually on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime” for spreading awareness about crime and drug use through community and police partnership.

The nationwide events heighten awareness, generate support for and participation in anti-crime efforts and build neighborhood spirit through activities and celebrations.

Kick-off celebration at YMCA August 3

Naperville will kick off the celebration on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fry Family YMCA, located at 2120 95th St. The free event will include interactions with police officers and their equipment, a magic act, games, food trucks and a family-friendly movie.

The night will also include a family-friendly movie starting at sunset, with free popcorn available. The Naperville Police Department encouraged residents to bring chairs and blankets. In the case of bad weather, the movie will move indoors.

Neighborhood events held August 4

National Night Out events will take place Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thirty-six neighborhoods have registered to hold events featuring cookouts, live music, parades and more. A full list of participating neighborhoods can be found online.

City officials from the police, fire, public works and utility departments will attend events in various neighborhoods, showing off trucks and equipment and spreading anti-crime information. Meanwhile, residents are asked to practice crime prevention habits like turning on porch lights and locking doors.

Donations for Little Friends

This year, the event is collecting donations for Little Friends, an organization that provides services to children and adults with autism and other disabilities. The drive will accept donations at Monday’s kick-off event, and the police department encouraged participating neighbors to collect donations for the organization on Tuesday.

A list of donation suggestions for Little Friends is available online.

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