Naperville’s new welcome sign

Motorists can set their sights on a new welcome sign, if they’re headed into Naperville from Bolingbrook by way of Weber Road.

Welcome sign

A freshly-completed “Welcome to Naperville” sign sits along the entry route, just next to the trails among DuPage River Park and just across from DuPage River Sports Complex.

The design stems from the city of Naperville’s official logo of 50 years, which depicts a tree with water running underneath. Surrounding the sign are limestone slabs. The city plans to add fresh vegetation to the area in the spring.

Part of a larger plan

The new greeting, which costs $100,000, is just one of a number of beautification projects that have been planned for since 2021 and officially budget-approved for since the fall of 2022. At that time, the city council approved of $250,000 for the Department of Public Works to make multiple improvements throughout the city, including:

Expanded banner program

Revamped signage

Parkway improvements

Viaduct enhancements

Input for additional signs

The city’s Director of Communications Linda LaCloche says the city plans to do a survey on sign design elements in the first few months of this year but has no plans at the moment to make anything similar to this new sign between Bolingbrook and Naperville.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!