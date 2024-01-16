Naperville’s North Central College hosts MLK Day prayer luncheon and teach-in

More than 200 people braved the elements on Monday to attend North Central College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Vision Day: Prayer Luncheon and Teach-in at the Wentz Science Center, 131 S. Loomis St.

Celebrating MLK in Naperville

The event was attended by area residents and several politicians. It featured multiple teach-in sessions, keynote speakers, and performances from North Central students.

The event covered topics like race, anti-racism, equity, and inclusion in the United States. Its theme was “Normalcy, Never Again!” to celebrate Dr. King’s goals of justice and peace.

The first keynote speaker was Carlos Rodriguez, a representative from the Illinois Poor People’s Campaign, a social justice organization. He spoke about advocating for marginalized people in our community.

“This is a dangerous time in America, but it also is a time where we can do a lot to build a movement that will, in my opinion, end poverty forever,” said Rodriguez.

The closing keynote speaker was content creator Raven Schwam-Curtis. She spoke about her experience as a black and Jewish woman in America and inspired those to enact the change they want in the world.

“You are in charge of the blueprint,” said Schwam-Curtis. “You are the architect of new and better worlds. And so I ask you again, are you showing up in the world, the way you want the world to show up in you.”

MLK events at North Central College

North Central College has more activities planned this week to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK. For more information, visit the college’s website.

