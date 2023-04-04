Naperville’s Safety Town is hosting a bike sale on April 23

A piece of Naperville Safety Town history will soon be up for grabs. On April 23, Safety Town is selling 30 of its colorful bikes.

About the sale

The sale will take place at Naperville’s Safety Town at 1320 Aurora Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. or until the bikes are sold out. A minimum donation of $25, cash only, is required to purchase a bike, and those that purchase must be able to take the bikes home with them.

The sale was made possible thanks to a generous donation.

“The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club donated $10,000 to us. Our current bikes are from around 2010 so we decided on using that money for a fleet of 30 new bikes,” said Christina Brady, the president of Safety Town.

What are the bikes used for?

The bikes at Safety Town are used to teach kids the importance of their surroundings, by practicing in the miniature town setting.

“During summer programs, students spend time “on the town” learning how to be aware of what’s around them. They are looking for stop lights, street signs, and other people. Our students look forward to riding on the town. They get to feel like they are riding around in a real town that is their size,” said Brady.

Also over the summer, Safety Town hosts open bike night on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to allow kids the chance to safely practice riding a bike.

More information about Safety Town is available on its website.

