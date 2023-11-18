Naperville’s We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym opens its doors on Saturday

There’s a new gym in Naperville with a special focus on inclusivity.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym at 5019 Ace Ln offers a sensory-safe gym and play area for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development.

Everyone’s welcome at We Rock the Spectrum

The franchise’s motto is ”Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.”

“Our gym is for kids of all abilities,” said Maureen Hatfield, owner of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Naperville. “We definitely have sensory equipment that’s great for kids that are on the spectrum, but what we want to build is an inclusive space so that kids that are typically developing and kids with disabilities can play and have fun together.”

Inspiration for the gym

Naperville franchise owners Brad and Maureen Hatfield were inspired to bring the gym to Naperville after taking their two kids with disabilities, Fiona and Victor, to the We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Franklin Park.

“It was a little bit of a drive, but we had an awesome day there and we thought, ‘this is so much fun,’” said Hatfield. “It was so perfect for our kids and we thought it would be so perfect for the Plainfield, Naperville area. So that day we sat down and started figuring out how we could bring this to our area.”

Equipment at We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym

At each gym, therapeutic equipment is designed for the sensory needs of children. The Naperville location has a zip line that helps with vestibular sensation and sensory feedback, along with many different types of swings, monkey bars, and even an interactive video board.

“Our kids have very different sensory needs, as all kids do,” said Hatfield. “And so this setup, this kind of collection of equipment seemed to really meet all the needs that we were looking for.”

Sensory bins, an art station, and a quiet area are also inside the facility for kids who need more of a low-key space.

To top it off, a toy store sits at the front of the facility, and Maureen’s daughter, Fiona, is excited to see other kids find new toys on their way out.

“It’s so cool because you get to watch kids run in and get one item at a time,” said Fiona Hatfield.

Bringing the gym to Naperville

We Rock the Spectrum was founded in 2010 and has grown to 150 locations across the globe. The Hatfields are thrilled to have now brought one to their own community.

“We definitely took a leap of faith and we both felt like this was too good of an idea to not bring it to our area,” said Hatfield. “We felt like we know so many families and we belong to so many parent groups and we go to so many places where people are always exchanging ideas of where we can bring our kids and those kinds of things. I know for a fact people are traveling 30 to 40 minutes to get somewhere. And, you know, we just want to bring something right here.”

The gym’s grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 18.

