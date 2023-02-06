Naperville’s Winter Wine Walk returns for a second year

“This is our 2023 downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk. An opportunity for people to come out and have fun, sip and shop, and stroll around downtown Naperville,” said Danielle Tufano, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA).

Back for year two

On Sunday, the Naperville Winter Wine Walk returned after debuting last year. It was another strong showing for the popular event, which sold out at 600 tickets.

“So, we have three different routes today. Each route has 11 stops. And when you check in here at Sullivan Steakhouse, you pick up your lanyard with a little map on the back and you walk around to the different merchants,” said Tufano. “Each stop has a one-ounce pour of either a red or white wine and snacks at each stop, too. And you can shop while you sit and just have a great time in downtown Naperville.”

Walk for a cause

Besides enjoying the wine and their walk, participants could also feel good about helping a worthy cause.

“One thing that we like to do with our wine walks is partner with a non-profit. So, the Inside-Out Club of DuPage, that’s whom we partnered with. And so let alone are you sipping and shopping and strolling in downtown Naperville, you’re also supporting a wonderful organization with your ticket purchase,” said Tufano.

Upcoming Wine Walks

If you missed out this time around, don’t worry, the DNA also has wine walks slated for the spring and the fall.

