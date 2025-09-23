Natasha Grover rejoins IPSD 204 board to fill Supna Jain’s vacancy

The school board in Indian Prairie School District 204 lost a member last week when Supna Jain took the oath to fill former councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh’s role on the Naperville City Council.

But now the board is back at full strength after the appointment on Monday of former school board member Natasha Grover of Naperville.

Grover will serve until the next election in April 2027 and will use her experience as an elected official in the district from 2018 to 2023 to pitch in right away, she and her board colleagues said.

‘Critical tasks’ leave no time to waste in appointing new IPSD board member

School board President Laurie Donahue described Grover as “an experienced former board member,” as she asked the board to waive its usual policies and procedures for filling an elected official’s vacancy.

Typically, the district would advertise the vacant board position and accept resumes before conducting interviews and voting to appoint a chosen candidate.

But, because of a couple pressing topics under consideration, Donahue said there isn’t time to take these normal steps.

The board recently started to discuss “union contract terms” in preparation for upcoming negotiations, Donahue said. The district’s contract with its teachers union, the Indian Prairie Education Association, is set to expire just before the 2026-27 school year begins.

Leaders are also searching for Superintendent Adrian Talley’s successor to take over the position when he steps down at the end of this school year. Donahue said the district aims to have a new superintendent chosen and hired in December.

“We are currently in the midst of this process, with key actions needed by the board in the weeks ahead,” Donahue said. “Given the immediacy of these critical tasks, I’m asking the board to waive our typical process for filling a vacated board seat.”

Grover brings ‘experience and passion’ to school board

Board members unanimously waived their typical procedures — and unanimously voted to welcome Grover back among their ranks.

“We know your experience and passion will allow you to immediately contribute to the critical activities in front of this board,” Donahue said.

Grover, an attorney who is married with three children, said she looks forward to collaborating with administrators, teachers and staff to make important decisions.

“I thank my colleagues for putting their trust in me again,” Grover said. “I’m committed to giving my very best to this role.”

IPSD 204 board will miss Jain as ‘impactful member’

Board members also issued a proclamation thanking Jain for her service since she first was elected in 2021. They praised Jain’s caring, commitment, and heart for public service, saying these attributes will help her at the city level.

During Jain’s time on the board, the district navigated decisions about how to bring students back to in-person learning after the strictest of the COVID-19 restrictions. Leaders also addressed attendance boundaries and strategic planning, conducted a facilities assessment, and passed a $420 million bond referendum.

“With your active involvement, we’ve overcome obstacles and created impressive successes,” Donahue said to Jain. “We will miss you. Thank you for your contributions and being an impactful member of the board.”

As she begins her time on the city council, Jain reflected on her years serving District 204 as “one of the greatest honors of my life and some of the most meaningful work I have ever been a part of.”

“Through it all, one thing has been reaffirmed for me more than anything, and that’s the importance of public education and the people who make it happen at every level — including this board,” Jain said. “I always felt we were united in the same goal of what would best serve our students.”

