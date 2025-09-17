Supna Jain sworn in as new member of Naperville City Council

A veteran member of the Indian Prairie School District 204 board of education has officially taken a seat on the Naperville City Council, following a unanimous vote in support of the appointment at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Early this month, the city announced Supna Jain was being nominated to fill a vacancy on the city council. Last month, former councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh announced she was stepping down, citing a work opportunity as the reason.

‘I’m deeply, deeply honored by the trust’

Jain’s appointment to the city council became official after the eight seated members voted unanimously in favor of a resolution formalizing the process.

Following the council’s affirmation of the appointment, at the beginning of the meeting, Jain was sworn into office and began voting on agenda items. She serves out Longenbaugh’s remaining term, which ends in April 2027.

As a member of the Indian Prairie 204 board since 2021, Jain is familiar with serving in an elected role within the community.

“Sometimes, service shows up in unexpected ways,” Jain said. “Just a few months ago, I was re-elected to the District 204 School Board, and I would have never, ever imagined sitting here with all of you here today. I’m deeply, deeply honored by the trust the mayor, and my fellow council members, have placed in me.”

Jain shares her philosophy of elected office

As she settles into her role on the Naperville City Council, Jain credits Indian Prairie 204 staff and fellow board of education members for modeling an atmosphere of what she described as “what good governance looks like.”

“At my core, I believe leadership is about listening, learning and helping others thrive,” Jain said. “That’s the work I’ve done as an educator, as a School Board member, and that’s what I hope to bring here as well.”

Jain also said she aspires to bring the on-the-job training and insight she has gleaned on the Indian Prairie 204 board to the Naperville City Council.

“I got a front row seat in exemplary leadership, and collaborative governance,” Jain said. “As I travel the state and nation, on behalf of the School Board, I’ve learned that’s not always the case. I’m just so thankful to them, and the way that they lead. That’s where I started my training, and my understanding of governance, which I hope to bring here.”

First woman of color on the Naperville City Council

Jain, a second-generation Indian American, holds the distinction of being the first woman of color to serve on the Naperville City Council. She addressed the milestone after she took her seat.

“While this was not the reason I sought this position, or this role, it is not lost on me that representation matters,” Jain said. “We should all be proud that our city’s leadership is beginning to look more like the community it serves.”

By having a seat on the council, Jain said she is hopeful her appointment is a watershed moment for Naperville in the road ahead.

“My hope one day is that we won’t have to celebrate the first of anything because it just is, and that’s how it works,” she said.

Jain thanks family, colleagues, others for support

As she recounted the steps that led to the decision to seek the Naperville City Council vacancy, Jain thanked a number of people for playing a part in the decision, including Longenbaugh.

“I want to thank Allison Longenbaugh, who asked me to consider this role,” Jain said, praising Longenbaugh for her demonstrated work ethic.

Jain, who is married and has two children, said her family played an important role in deciding whether to seek nomination on the Naperville City Council.

“This was a joint decision,” Jain said. “We had a family meeting.”

She added, “You just can’t do this stuff without a solid support from your family.”

Professionally, Jain is a principal lecturer in communications and media studies and faculty director of the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence at North Central College. A number of her colleagues and students were present as she was sworn in.

“My students were probably the first people that I wanted to share this news with because, if anything, I wanted them to know that they, too, can be up here and they will be up here, so that’s something that’s very important to me,” Jain said.

Councilmembers give Jain a warm welcome

The eight seated, elected members of the Naperville City Council gave Jain a warm welcome as she settled into her role in municipal government. Each member used the “public forum” portion of the meeting agenda to share what an asset they believed Jain will be to the council.

Councilman Ashfaq Syed said he has observed Jain in her role at Indian Prairie 204 and believes she will be a positive addition to the Naperville City Council.

“You are somebody who collaborates. You are somebody who works with people,” Syed said. “You have proved it in your school district, and now I am looking forward to working with you at the city.”

