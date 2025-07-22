National Night Out activities kick off in Naperville on August 4

National Night Out festivities return to Naperville this August for a two-day celebration.

Commonly known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the national event is held every year on the first Tuesday in August to promote police and community partnership, strengthen neighborhood spirit, generate participation in local anti-crime efforts, and raise crime awareness.

Naperville begins National Night Out with community kick-off celebration

To start the fun, the city will host its free National Night Out kick-off celebration at the Fry Family YMCA, 2120 95th St., on Monday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature games and activities for children of all ages, including a bounce house, magic act, and opportunities to meet with police personnel and interact with equipment.

Giveaways will also be held during the event, and food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

The day will conclude at sunset with an outdoor showing of a family-friendly movie, during which free popcorn will be served while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets during the movie. In the event of rain, the film will be moved inside.

Activities continue through neighborhood events

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, 39 neighborhoods registered with the city to host National Night Out events. The fun will include bounce houses, ice cream socials, live music, kids parades, cookouts, and food trucks.

City staff from the police, fire, public works, and utility departments will attend several neighborhood events between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Many will bring trucks and equipment to show off to guests, as well as more giveaways.

The list of participating neighborhoods can be found on the city of Naperville website.

Gathering donations for Metropolitan Family Services

This year, the city has partnered with Metropolitan Family Services for the National Night Out donation drive. Donations will be accepted at the kick-off event, and neighborhoods are encouraged to collect donations as well.

Those who bring an item for donation at the kick-off event will be entered into a raffle for free movie theater admission passes at Hollywood Palms.

A list of items currently most needed by Metropolitan Family Services can be found on the city’s website.

