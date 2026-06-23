Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville officially closing in July

Nature’s Best Cafe is set to close its doors for good on July 31 after a decade in Naperville.

The cafe shared the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Unable to keep up with expenses

Evonne Cruz, wife of Nature’s Best owner Simitrio, told NCTV17 that they decided to close because the cafe was losing money.

Though the cafe tried to host more events in the last few months to make up for slower business, Cruz said, “We weren’t seeing what we needed to see.”

Officially closing after January reopening

The cafe, located at 1904 Brookdale Rd, Ste. 104, had noted struggles in the past. It announced last November that it would close on Dec. 20, 2025, due to rising costs.

But thanks to community support, the cafe was able to reopen in January of this year after a break over the holidays.

Community members had offered to host events, like regular bingo nights and breakfast with Santa, to bring in more business. But ultimately, the owners said, the events did not generate enough continued traffic to cover business and food costs.

Thankful for Naperville community

Nature’s Best shared its appreciation for the community support in Sunday’s Facebook post.

“While this chapter is coming to a close, we leave with full hearts and deep gratitude for the community that made it all possible,” the post said.

Cruz said Nature’s Best is planning an event to celebrate the cafe’s 10 years before they officially close.

“We truly appreciate this community,” Cruz said. “Brookdale has been great, Naperville has been great. We have enjoyed watching the community grow.”

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