Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville to close its doors next month

Nature’s Best Cafe, located in Naperville’s Brookdale neighborhood, is closing its doors next month, just days before Christmas, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Monday.

After nearly 10 years in business at 1904 Brookdale Rd., Ste. 104, it will close on Dec. 20, according to owner Simitrio Cruz. He said the decision comes after months of deliberation with family and friends.

Rising costs lead Nature’s Best Cafe to shut down

Cruz attributed the closure to the rising costs of running the small business.

“It is no longer feasible for us. The expenses continue to go up, and we don’t have the traffic we once did,” said Cruz.

Cruz opened the restaurant in 2016, inspired to serve fresh and healthy meals after his son and, later on, two other family members, were diagnosed with Celiac disease. Several items on the restaurant’s menu are either gluten-free or have a gluten-free option, according to their website.

The cafe quickly endeared itself to the community, so much so that in 2020, when the pandemic brought challenges for the business, community members created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help keep the restaurant afloat, raising over $6,000.

Owner thanks community as closing nears

Cruz expressed his gratitude to Naperville residents for their support over the years.

“The community that has supported us throughout COVID and all the challenges that came our way, and we wouldn’t be here without their support, but unfortunately, right now it’s just not feasible,” he said.

He encouraged patrons to visit one last time before they officially close in December.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.