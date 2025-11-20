NCTV17’s Elizabeth Braham Spencer receives top award from KidsMatter

NCTV17 Executive Director Elizabeth Braham Spencer has been honored by Naperville nonprofit KidsMatter with their Kids’ Champion Award. It recognizes Spencer’s support of the organization and the work it does empowering young people to make positive choices.

“Early on, I figured out that a camera can be a powerful tool not just for helping students or young people discover the world around them, but discover themselves,” said Spencer when receiving the award on November 15 during the 2025 EMPOWER Gala.

A champion for youth

Spencer started at NCTV17 in 2002. She said during her first summer, she worked with an eager group of teenagers who captured her heart with their enthusiasm and energy.

She said it’s that group that inspired the creation of NCTV17’s high school internship program, which provided hands-on training and guidance to aspiring journalists.

“In those early years, they weren’t just learning, they were our crew,” Spencer said. “They grew tremendously, and in many ways helped grow the station too.”

And those weren’t the only students Spencer inspired. From 2006 to 2020 she taught at North Central College. Some of the students interned at NCTV17 and others would go on to work at the station as well.

Supporting KidsMatter’s mission

Spencer’s dedication to youth development did not go unnoticed by KidsMatter. The organization said that from the beginning, her mission at NCTV17 has been in lockstep with theirs, helping young people realize their potential.

Others in the community agree.

Nancy Wiersum, who presented the award to Spencer, said that she has been a constant champion for kids in our community. Wiersum was the former Community Development Director at NCTV17.

“Liz and team have captured many of our kids’ stories. We’ve seen kids helping kids and encouraging each other. Through NCTV we’ve cheered their sports teams, musical performances and most important, their many acts of kindness,” said Wiersum.

For Spencer, the work has been mutually beneficial.

”As mentors, we always hope that our students learn from us. But the truth is we often learn so much more from them.”

She said one of the greatest privileges of her life has been helping young people find their voice, their confidence, and their future.

Celebrating 25 years of KidsMatter

This year’s EMPOWER Gala kicked off the 25th anniversary year of KidsMatter. The celebration also included a presentation by keynote speaker Mariel Hemingway, an actress, author, and mental health advocate.

A live auction, paddle raise, and dinner were also part of the event. Proceeds went to support KidsMatter’s mission of helping kids be their best selves.

