Nearly 8,000 runners turn out for Naperville Turkey Trot

It was off to the races this morning at Naperville Central High School, where thousands of people gathered to take part in the 28th annual Turkey Trot.

Nearly 8,000 runners braved the cold weather to participate in the Thanksgiving tradition organized by the Naperville Noon Lions Club.

“We’ve got 7,800 runners signed up. That’s 400 more than last year, which is just terrific,” said Glenn Behnke, director of the Turkey Trot race.

Besides encouraging people to be active before their Thanksgiving feasts, the 5K race also helps support different local organizations through its proceeds.

“We’re getting people to exercise, which is just terrific…But the other thing is, the funds we raise, we give away, so to Loaves and Fishes, to the YMCA after-school [program]. And it’s a local race,” said Behnke.

Runners from near and far take on Turkey Trot

Community members of all ages filled the race course dressed festively in Turkey costumes, with others donning Turkey hats.

Though the race is a tradition for many of them, each year brings some newcomers like Ellie Beavins, an Indiana resident, who ran the Turkey Trot for the first time while visiting family in Naperville.

Beavins explained that it was also her first time running a 5K.

“It was definitely cold to start. I think that last mile was definitely a little killer for me because this is the first time I’ve ever run three miles, but it was super fun. The environment was super fun…It was a good time,” said Beavins.

Despite the chilling winter temperatures, it was another successful Thanksgiving Turkey Trot.

“[It’s] a little windy and a little cold, but look how many people have come out to exercise. It’s terrific… It’s just great, and Naperville is a great town,” said Benkhe.

