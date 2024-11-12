Neuqua Valley High School raises 2024 National Blue Ribbon School flag

On Tuesday morning, Neuqua Valley High School held a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate its selection as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. The honor was established in 1982 by the U.S. Department of Education and recognizes both public and private schools in the country.

“There are two criteria for this award: one for academic achievement, and the other is for reducing achievement gaps among the various diverse groups of students. Neuqua won for its academic achievement. This is the second time Neuqua has won this award, the first time [was] in 2017,” said Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley.

IPSD 204 Superintendent and Neuqua principal speak on the achievement

Dr. Talley expressed gratitude to all in the district for the school’s academic success.

“Everyone makes it possible for Neuqua to win this award. From the students to the staff, to the principal to the administration. Every staff member makes this possible,” said Dr. Talley.

Neuqua Valley High School principal Dr. Lance Fuhrer agreed, adding that building academic excellence for an award like the National Blue Ribbon School can take years.

“You need all those hands on our school to support the kids that are here, and I think we have that. I feel very lucky, very blessed, [and] very grateful just to be a part of it,” said Dr. Fuhrer.

Three Naperville schools named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The distinction was also given to two other area schools for academic achievement: Naperville School District 203’s Naperville Central High School and Scott Elementary School.

The three Naperville schools were among 18 in Illinois and 356 in the country to receive the honor.

