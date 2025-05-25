Neuqua Valley instructor named Health Education Teacher of the Year

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher who helps students develop health literacy in a world of influencers and information overwhelm has been recognized as the best health teacher in the state.

The Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance recently named Laura Walan as the 2025 Health Education Teacher of the Year.

Neuqua educator instills importance of health

Walan, who is wrapping up her 22nd year teaching health at Neuqua, helped develop the online health education program for Indian Prairie School District 204 18 years ago, and since then has taught both online and in-person. She said the award is a reflection of the strong support for health and innovative teaching practices within the school and the district.

“We tell parents at the beginning of the year that health is maybe more important than any other topic,” Walan said. “It doesn’t matter what your life path is going to be … You can’t reach any of those dreams or goals without paying attention to your health.”

‘Making a significant difference’

The award Walan won “recognizes individuals who are making a significant difference in the lives of students through their health education practices,” school board member Allison Fosdick said, while congratulating Walan at the board’s May 19 meeting.

Making a difference is one of the things about teaching that Walan loves the most. She didn’t go into education immediately after graduating from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in health studies. But she went back to get her master’s degree in adult education from Northern Illinois University, then landed her role at Neuqua.

Health literacy helps students sort through information

Walan said she and the rest of the Neuqua health team help students learn to analyze and apply health information so they can build a foundation of well-being in their lives.

“What should you believe in this world where we have information and news at our fingertips?” Walan said. “There are so many extreme stories — one day, something’s good for you; the next day, it causes cancer.”

Helping students sort through all the health information they can easily find is one of the rewards of Walan’s job — with or without her recent award. But as this year’s Health Education Teacher of the Year recipient, she will present at the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance conference to help share ideas with others.

“This is just me doing my job,” she said.

