Neuqua Valley teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher was arrested on Thursday, April 3, following investigations into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between him and a student.

56-year-old William Schaub of LaGrange is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 1 felony; one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, and one count of grooming, a class 4 felony.

On March 7, school officials alerted Naperville police about an anonymous tip they received, which alleged that Schaub was having a relationship with a female student.

After collaborating with the Will County Child Advocacy Center, authorities discovered inappropriate electronic messages sent between Schaub and the student from November 2024 to March 2025. They also discovered evidence of physical contact between the two, which allegedly occurred in December 2024.

Schaub was arrested near his home by Naperville Police on a traffic stop and taken into custody on April 3.

