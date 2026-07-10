New Asian retailer TESO Life opening in Naperville

A new retail store is bringing Asian culture to Naperville’s north side.

What’s opening?

The 18,000+ square-foot TESO Life – located at 1555 N Aurora Road, Suite 113 – will open its doors July 11 as the newest entry to the Riverbrook Shopping Center. The store describes itself as a “Japanese fashion casual life product department store.”

TESO Life partners with a variety of suppliers and developers overseas to sell products in four main categories:

Japanese and Asian beauty/skincare

Snack and beverage innovations

Authentic toys/collectibles

Home goods

TESO Life expansion

Headquartered in New York, the company started in 2017 and has grown to more than 30 locations across the country. The Naperville store is the second in Illinois, next to Niles, with the state’s third location in Rolling Meadows slated to open in the third quarter.

“Naperville is a thriving, diverse community with an incredible appreciation for global culture, food, and trends,” Su Jeon, Marketing Manager, TESO Group. “The Riverbrook Shopping Center area is rapidly becoming an exciting destination for Asian retail and dining.”

Retail revitalization

TESO Life is one of a number of new businesses property owner Houston-based NewQuest Asia-Pacific Retail plans to add to the nearly 20-acre shopping center as part of major renovations.

During its grand opening celebrations, the new store will offer giveaways alongside purchases, such as a free monkey pin for any dollar amount spent. The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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