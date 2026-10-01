New buildings to bring five restaurants to Naperville’s Block 59

Two new buildings in Naperville’s Block 59 will add five more restaurants to the district’s dining scene.

Construction started last week in the lot behind Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

Two buildings to house five new restaurants

“The building directly behind me will be completed in May of next year, and then the adjacent building would be about June of next year. Then the tenants have to build out after that, so the vertical construction that we’re doing will be complete, and the tenants will be open closer to the end of the year,” said Rich Dippolito, vice president of Re/Development at Block 59 developer Brixmor Property Group.

Dippolito said all five tenants are restaurants.

“We have a Japanese steakhouse. There’ll be a speakeasy, which is a local group to Naperville, which is really fun. There’ll be a specialty chicken place, a dumpling place out of New York, and then a bakery,” Dippolito said.

Brixmor Marketing Director Alix Karafiat confirmed that the dumpling place will be Michelin-recommended Nan Xiang, known for its signature soup dumplings.

The names of the other four restaurants have yet to be announced.

Brixmor is working with CHOICE Construction Group on the $10 million project, with each building planned to be about 11,000 square feet.

Adding to Block 59 offerings

Dippolito said the restaurants will add variety to Block 59.

“We’ve really been careful at Block 59 to make sure that even though we have a lot of restaurants here, that we focus on having a lot of different types, so we don’t have any overlap,” Dippolito said. “We’ve also had a variety of price points, so we have very, very affordable to very, very expensive, and pretty much everything in between. So there’s something for everybody here at Block 59.”

And besides the food offerings, Dippolito also said guests can look forward to the ice skating rink returning this November.

“The construction will be ongoing, but we’re trying to minimize any disruption to all of that,” Dippolito said.

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