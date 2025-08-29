New Chick-fil-A to open in south Naperville on Thursday

Naperville’s second Chick-fil-A is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 a.m.

New location to have drive-thru focus

The new location, found on the south side of town at 3320 S. Illinois Route 59, will have a drive-thru focus and is set up for “speed and efficiency,” according to a news release from the company.

Ordering options will include not only the standard drive-thru, but also carry-out, third-party delivery, and “Mobile Thru,” a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile orders.

The Route 59 location will also offer outdoor patio seating. The restaurant’s hours will be Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Second Chick-fil-A in area owned by Mark Cabrera

The restaurant will be run by Mark Cabrera, who also owns a second Chick-fil-A at the Fox Valley Center. He said he was excited to bring a new location to south Naperville.

“Some of the most rewarding parts of my journey have come from watching Team Members at our first restaurant grow into confident leaders, including several who now own their own Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Midwest region,” said Cabrera in the news release. “I am honored to open a second location where people of all ages throughout the community can continue to discover opportunities for growth, belonging and meaningful connection, something I believe our Guests can feel in every interaction.”

Special opening day deal for those in the moo-d to dress up

Cabrera will be offering a special opening day deal for those in the moo-d to dress up. Anyone who shows up with cow-inspired attire, whether a full-on cow suit or cow-spotted accessory, can get either a free entrée or kid’s meal.

But that’s not the only giveaway the location has committed to. It will also take part in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, donating its surplus food to local nonprofits. And it will mark its opening by giving $25,000 to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!