New mural now on display at Block 59 in Naperville

Those visiting Block 59 in Naperville might notice a colorful new addition to the space: a large mural occupying the east side wall of the building housing CAVA, Crisp & Green, and Velvet Taco.

The piece, designed and painted by Kailey Rorer, a muralist from Sycamore, Illinois, features brightly colored leaves that beautify the once-bare 126-foot-wide, 25-foot-tall wall.

The piece took her just over a week to complete, with occasional help from assistants.

“[It’s] so bright, so fun. I’ve seen some people already start taking pictures by it, and so it’s definitely bringing some engagement with the community, which is always a goal,” said Rorer.

Floral display features Block 59 colors

Rorer, a former music teacher and current coffee shop owner in Sycamore, has been a muralist for six years.

When Brixmor Property Group, the developers of Block 59, put out a call for artists for a large-scale project, one of her previous clients recommended her, and soon she was hired.

“They talked about this wall in particular being a big pathway for people to walk over to their concert and open area. We talked about wanting the mural to be bold and fun and bright,” said Rorer

They decided on an abstract botanical mural that incorporates the Block 59 branding colors, and Rorer began working on the piece on June 15.

Another mural coming to Block 59 next month

Despite some weather delays, she finished the mural on schedule early last week.

“I think it totally uplifts the space. I’m a firm believer, which is why I’m so passionate about murals, that the way a space feels impacts the people who are in that space, and so to have a hand in that impact is such a gift,” said Rorer.

Another mural is coming to Block 59 later next month, set to be painted by artist Alyssa Low. It will be located on the south-facing wall of Five Below.

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