New Naperville Barnes & Noble to open with ribbon cutting by bestselling author

Barnes & Noble will be back in business in downtown Naperville next week, launching with the help of a bestselling author.

Grand opening for Naperville Barnes & Noble to be April 23

The bookseller will hold a grand opening on Wednesday, April 23, for its new store at 9 Jackson Ave., a spot formerly occupied by Pottery Barn.

The shop is located just a short walk away from the former Barnes & Noble location at 45 E. Chicago Ave., which closed in January 2024 after 25 years in business.

Bestselling author on hand for Barnes & Noble opening

The new Barnes & Noble will officially open with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting by New York Times bestselling author Mary Kubica. She’ll be sticking around afterward to sign copies of her books, which include “The Good Girl,” “Pretty Baby,” and her newest release “She’s Not Sorry,” among several others.

The store will feature the mainstays of the Barnes & Noble brand in both look and products: a selection of books, toys, games, and gifts, according to a news release from the company.

“We are very happy to return to Naperville, where for 25 years we were a community staple,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble in the release. “Our longtime booksellers are as eager to be back in town as they are to welcome customers into their brand-new Naperville Barnes & Noble.”

Naperville location one of four to open this April

According to the news release, the Naperville store is one of four locations the bookseller is opening this month, the others being in Florida, Nebraska, and New York.

The new stores are a sign of growth from the company, which had experienced more than 15 years of declining store numbers. In 2024, the business opened more new bookstores than it had for the entire stretch of 2009 to 2019, and anticipates opening more than 60 new shops this year.

Barnes & Noble store manager John Crum expressed his pleasure at being part of the bookstore’s return to Naperville.

“I feel privileged to be part of the team that brings Barnes & Noble back to Naperville,” said Store Manager John Crum, Barnes & Noble Bookseller of twenty years. “It’s an honor to serve our community in this way.”

Updated events and information about the business will be noted on the store’s Instagram account.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!