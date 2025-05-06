New Naperville City Council members sworn in

Both new and returning Naperville City Council members were sworn in on Sunday during an inauguration event held at City Hall.

Community members gathered to see Benny White, Mary Gibson, Ian Holzhauer, and Ashfaq Syed take their seats on the dais, while also bidding farewell to Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong.

“As listeners and members of this new city council, I hope you take it seriously every day, as I know you will, to make sure we stay on top. That is going to be our job as we go forward over the next couple of years, and make sure that everyone in Naperville has a voice and is heard,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

Reelected incumbents

First to be sworn in was Councilman Benny White, who was reelected for his third term with the city.

“To the residents of Naperville, thank you for trusting me to continue serving you. I may not have always gotten it right, but I showed up, I listened, [and] I led with values that guide me every day: integrity, selfless service, and a deep love for this city,” said White.

Grateful for the support of family and friends, White shared a special message for his father.

“To my dad, I know he’s here in spirit, and I thank him for inspiring me to always reach my full potential,” said White.

Also reelected was Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who was sworn in for his second term.

“For my swearing-in, we’re doing something a little nontraditional. So all family members come up here. Elected officials, supporters, you got an invite. Come on, stand behind me. We’ll do this together. Let’s make it a party,” said Holzhauer.

He thanked family, friends, and all who supported him during his campaign. When speaking of one of his proudest moments, he shared his experience being the first sitting councilman to visit India on an official trip.

“What made me proud there is how many people I met, people in positions of influence, elected officials, business leaders who said, ‘I know of Naperville, I’ve been there, or I have a friend who lives there. That’s a great community.’ Even across the world, people look at this place as an example and a shining city on a hill, to model their communities off of. I think that’s something to be very proud of,” said Holzhauer.

New members joining the Naperville City Council

A newcomer sworn in was Mary Gibson, who previously served as president of the Naperville Park Board.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped me get here. Especially my family: my husband Jon; my kids, Josh, Samantha, and Emma; and my parents, Paul and Cindy. I’m grateful for my friends, neighbors, campaign team who put so much of their time, talent, treasure, but most importantly, their trust and their confidence that I would be a good steward of their interests, well-being, and hopes for our city,” said Gibson.

She closed by expressing her excitement for the future.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow elected officials on the dais, the professional staff who have dedicated their careers to the city, and all the members of our community who call Naperville home,” said Gibson.

The final member sworn in was Ashfaq Syed, former president of the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees and the first Indian American and Muslim to serve on the city’s dais.

“Eight years ago, when I got into this place, I told to myself that I will be somebody who wants to help people, [the] community, and learn from the great leaders. And today, I have learned a lot of things,” said Syed.

He thanked friends, family, and the community for supporting him throughout his campaign.

“Thank you so much for giving me [the] opportunity to serve this community, to serve this city, and I’m always there,” said Syed.

Naperville City Council members welcome new and returning colleagues

To close the event, some sitting council members offered congratulatory remarks to their returning and incoming colleagues.

“I’ll be very short, but just want to say congratulations to the four winners of this election. I think we’ve got a great new council. [I’m] looking forward to everything we’ll do,” said Councilman Patrick Kelly.

“I know that Naperville benefits from your leadership and experience. We do have a lot of work ahead of us. To deliver for all of you, the residents of Naperville. I am proud to be on team Naperville and serving with all of you,” said Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!