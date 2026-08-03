New Naperville Life Time planned for early 2027

A new Life Time is coming to Naperville at the corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street.

According to a Life Time representative, the luxury athletic club is expected to open in early 2027 at 4111 Tower Court.

Naperville Life Time offers club amenities

The growing Minnesota-based athletic club has 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Naperville’s 102,000-square-foot club sits on a 10.5-acre site. The location will feature amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and group fitness studios.

It will also have spa and salon services, a lounge and a cafe, along with childcare and activities for kids ages three months to 11 years.

Newest Chicagoland Life Time

This will be the company’s 17th location in the Chicago area, following the new Life Time North Shore that opened in June, according to a Life Time spokesperson.

While pricing and presale details are still being finalized, Life Time says guests can visit the Life Time Naperville website to join the waitlist.

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