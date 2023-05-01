New Naperville mayor, city council sworn in

The new Naperville mayor and city council were sworn in yesterday at the Naperville Municipal Center.

The Special City Council Meeting Inauguration Ceremony saw Scott Wehrli become the city’s 18th mayor. Incumbent Patrick Kelly, and newly elected council members Allison Longenbaugh, Josh McBroom, and Nate Wilson each took their seats on the dais.

Mayor Scott Wehrli

Scott Wehrli was sworn in as the new mayor of Naperville, succeeding Steve Chirico, who opted not to run for a third term. The lifelong Naperville resident served on the Naperville Liquor Commission for 29 years and was a part-time Naperville Park District police officer for 32 years.

“Inaugurations are a time to look forward, but also a time to look at our community’s rich history,” said Wehrli. “The mayors, the city councils that came before us, they had the foresight, they set the policies and they made the tough decisions to make Naperville one of the greatest communities in the world.”

Wehrli thanked the voters of Naperville for helping him embark on this “huge challenge.”

“We’re all on team Naperville,” said Wehrli. “Everyone in this room, everyone on this dais. That’s what this is all about, knowing we’re all here for our community, giving everyone a voice.”

New council members

Incumbent Patrick Kelly was re-elected for his second term on the Naperville City Council. The local attorney is looking forward to another four years serving his community.

“That’s the way I try to do this job, is to sit down with folks on any kind of issue, listen to both sides of the issue, try to get people to come together in some way that will serve the best interests of the city,” said Kelly.

18-year Naperville resident Allison Longenbaugh was the first new council member to be sworn in. Longenbaugh ran in 2021 and fell short of winning by a small margin. She is a Vice President and Operation Analyst on a team at J.P. Morgan.

“I promise to bring the same authenticity, integrity and enthusiasm that I brought to the campaign,” said Longenbaugh. “I’ve been showing up here for over four years, I showed up during the campaign, and I will continue to show up and represent all of you.”

Josh McBroom was the next to be sworn in on Sunday. He spent the past four years as a Naperville Park District commissioner and wants to continue being a role model for his sons through public service.

“We’ve always thought in our house that it’s important for us to show them there’s more to life than just work and play, and that you do have to give to your community, and you do have to serve,” said McBroom.

Nate Wilson was the final new council member to be sworn in. The resident of the south side of Naperville has served as a member of the Naperville Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission.

“It’s really about everybody for the city,” said Wilson. I’m really excited to help lead the city for the next four years, working with the current council, and those who’ve been elected.

Kelly, Longenbaugh, McBroom, and Wilson will all serve four-year terms.

Exiting council members

The three exiting council members were Nicki Anderson, Paul Hinterlong, and Theresa Sullivan.

In December 2022, Nicki Anderson filled the seat left vacant by former councilwoman Patty Gustin. The former President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce was thankful for the opportunity to serve her community.

“Working with this council has been an incredible opportunity, professional, insightful and respectful,” said Anderson.

Paul Hinterlong was first elected to the Naperville City Council in 2009. The sixth-generation Napervillian urged the new council to focus on the mental health of Naperville’s citizens.

“We have to concentrate on mental health,” said Hinterlong. “It’s the Mental Health Awareness month in the month of May. Hopefully we can get a lot of awareness out there and help any people that need to be helped.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer shared his appreciation for Hinterlong’s dedication to the Naperville community.

“Hinterlong, I think 50 years from now, is going to be remembered the way that I would like to be remembered if I do my job right,” said Holzhauer. “Which is somebody who always put his community first, always thought about Naperville, and loved Naperville to its core.”

Outgoing councilwoman Theresa Sullivan was not present at Sunday’s ceremony. Sullivan spent one term on the dais.

Departure of Steve Chirico

Former Mayor Steve Chirico is hopeful for the future of Naperville under leadership of Scott Wehrli and the rest of the new council.

“Scott Wehrli has been a friend of mine for many, many years,” said Chirico. “(I’m) so excited about the opportunity the city has, and there are so many. We’ll have new vision, new energy, and I’m sure that we’re going to just go to greater places.”

Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor thanked Chirico for his leadership and guidance since she came onto the dais two years ago.

“I felt like you took me under your wing,” said Bruzan Taylor. “That you shared your knowledge, your vision. I felt like we were very much equal partners, even though you were the mayor.”

Councilman Paul Leong said Chirico helped him become a “better servant and a better leader.”

“That’s really what I’ve learned in terms of taking on this job and these responsibilities,” said Leong. “I learned how much I owe to the people who came before me, and the people I serve with.”

Chirico spoke about why he initially ran for public office, citing the “massive debt” he owed to the City of Naperville and its people.

“I will continue to do whatever I can to pay back my city for what they’ve given me and my family throughout my life,” said Chirico. “It’s been a true honor.”

