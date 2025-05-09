New principal for Young Elementary hopes to carry on tradition of its namesake

An elementary school named after “one of the true pioneers” in the concept of Library Media Centers in Indian Prairie School District 204 is set to have a new principal come next school year.

The school board on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of Brian Zerfas to serve as principal of Nancy Young Elementary School starting July 1. Zerfas will take over the role of exiting principal Erin Rodriguez, who will be moving over to Naperville School District 203 as principal at Naper Elementary School.

Carrying on Young’s tradition

Zerfas told the school board he looks forward to continuing the positive history of the school, which he said has a “rich tradition of success and achievement.”

Nancy Young Elementary, at 800 Asbury Drive in Aurora, bears the name of an early librarian and educator in the district who helped establish the philosophy of the library as the resource hub and true center of a school.

According to the school’s website, Nancy Young began her career in Indian Prairie in 1975 as librarian at Waubonsie Valley Junior and Senior High. She then became learning center director at Hill Middle School in 1981 and opened the Library Media Center at Gregory Middle School in 1987.

New Young Elementary principal ‘someone who cares’

Zerfas said he was “proud of the opportunity and humbled” to be joining a school with Young’s backstory. He said he is excited to serve students, staff and families in his position as principal.

Talley said Zerfas has worked as an elementary teacher and assistant principal before rising to his current role as principal of McDole Elementary in Kaneland School District 302.

“During his interviews, he talked a lot about how he would establish relationships with staff, students and parents,” Talley said. “He wants students to know that there is someone who cares about them in their building. He wants staff to know that he will be there to support them in their work. And he knows there is a need for strong partnerships with parents.”

Straight from Kaneland

Zerfas is the second new administrator appointed to begin July 1 in District 204 who is coming from the Kaneland School District. The new districtwide director of research and assessment, Sarah Mumm, also is leaving a role in Kaneland as director of educational services to join the team at Indian Prairie.

