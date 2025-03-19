New principals chosen for two Naperville D203 elementary schools

Two educators familiar with the Naperville area will become new principals at local elementary schools this fall.

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday, March 10, appointed the educators to the leadership roles at Meadow Glens and Naper elementary schools. Both appointments come on the heels of recent retirements from the schools’ current principals.

New Meadow Glens principal comes from within D203

Alexandra Morrow, a veteran District 203 staffer, has been named principal at Meadow Glens Elementary School.

Since joining District 203 in August 2009, Morrow has served in a number of roles, initially as a classroom teacher. Her subsequent roles have included work as a learning support coach, testing coordinator, and a new educator lead.

Following the board appointment at the recent meeting, Morrow spoke about her belief in the power of fostering and building positive relationships between teachers, fellow educators, students, parents and the broader community.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity,” Morrow said to the board. “It’s an honor. I’ve worn a lot of different hats in this district. I’m so excited to take this next step.”

According to a District 203 news release, Morrow is married to husband Scott, who is an eighth-grade teacher in Oswego. The couple has two children: Bennett (10) and Eli (5).

Morrow holds degrees in communication and elementary education from DePaul University. She also earned master’s degrees from Aurora University and the University of St. Francis and achieved her administrative credentials from Aurora University.

Katy Lynch, Meadow Glens’ current principal, is retiring at the end of this school year.

Naper principal moves over from IPSD 204

Erin Rodriguez has been named principal at Naper Elementary School. She currently serves as principal at Young Elementary School within Indian Prairie School District 204.

In a statement, Rodriguez shared her philosophy of creating a successful educational environment.

“Building strong relationships is at the heart of everything I do,” Rodriguez, a mother of three, said. “I firmly believe in collaboration to create an environment where all students can thrive.”

Rodriguez, who transitions to District 203 with more than 20 years in education, holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University.

She also has earned two master’s degrees: one in education with a reading specialist certification from Olivet Nazarene University and another in education and leadership from Aurora University.

Tracy Dvorchak, Naper’s current principal, also is retiring at the end of this school year.

Photos courtesy: Naperville School District 203, (L to R – Alex Morrow, Erin Rodriguez)

