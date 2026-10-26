New restoration plans partially approved for Beidelman building in Naperville

The historic building at 235-239 S. Washington St., affectionately known as the “Beidelman building,” will be getting a new “old” look.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved several renovations at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22, that restore details from the building’s design in 1928.

Former Beidelman Furniture store under new ownership

The corner store at Washington Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville formerly housed Beidelman Furniture, which closed in April after 165 years.

The new owners, Naperville-based commercial real estate firm Ellsworth Partners, are looking to restore some historic elements of the building as they seek new tenants.

Restoring windows, roof details

Architect Rod Costello from Torch Architecture presented the proposed renovations at the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday.

Because of the building’s landmark status established in 2024, Ellsworth Partners and Torch Architecture must get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before making substantial changes.

Costello said the firm wants to make exterior changes to the three-story building and adjacent two-story warehouse, recalling old photos of the building in 1928.

“Everything we’re adding comes from the building’s own history,” Costello said. He also presented some of the original design plans.

Proposed changes include opening the building’s windows, which were filled with brick or glass block in 1970 to conserve energy. The plan also proposes removing the modern window awnings and adding a stone-look cornice to the roof.

Costello said the owners want to restore the historic elements to appeal to new tenants.

“This plan puts back what the building lost. It keeps what’s original, and it gets the building ready for its next step,” Costello said.

Changes for ADA entrances

Some changes will also be made to the building’s entrances in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The firm plans to close two entrances, as Costello said it would be difficult to make those ADA-compliant without making major exterior changes.

One entrance currently holds Standard Goods, a clothing store facing Washington Street. Owner Tom Kiecker expressed concern for his business during public comment before the presentation, though he liked the proposed renovations.

“I like it, I love it, but there’s also got to be consideration for the guy that’s there that has the lease and stuff like that, so I’m a little concerned about that,” Kiecker said. “I just want to make sure you guys know that there is a business in that store that’s doing business right now.”

Costello did not clarify what exactly would happen to Standard Goods, and Kiecker was surprised to learn during the presentation that his storefront would see changes.

Plans for signage undecided

Commissioners and the public alike were overall supportive of the proposed renovations but had concerns about the future of the Beidelman sign at the corner of the building.

The Beidelman family were the previous tenants who owned a furniture store in the building. The store had been the oldest business in DuPage County.

Costello said plans for the sign depend on the future tenant, but could involve possibly keeping the sign in place and changing the letters. That type of change would require city approval.

The proposal reads, “The existing primary ‘Beidelman’ sign will be replaced by future tenant signage, but will maintain the existing location and size on the side of the building.”

“I think it’s a function of whether attracting tenants with another sign on the building would impact the potential of new tenants,” Costello said. “We agree the sign is a big draw, a big piece of the building.”

Bill Simon, president of the Naperville Preservation Inc., shared his disappointment with the sign’s possible removal, but said he understood why.

“We do recommend that the owners contact Naper Settlement to see if they could donate the pieces that are removed from this sign, so that they can be given to the settlement and appreciated in the future,” Simon said.

Jane Burke, who worked on the building’s landmark application, urged the architect to consider keeping the sign.

“I think the signage is a part of the historic property. I don’t know for sure when the sign was put up, but I think it’s probably old enough to have a landmark of its own,” Burke said.

Commissioners were concerned about approving the plan at Thursday’s meeting without more information about the future of the Beidelman sign.

“It’s a great plan. It’s great for the area, and there’s detail and all sorts of pictures of what it’s going to look like,” Commission Chair Chris Santucci said. “But there’s some vague language about the sign.”

Costello agreed to remove the portion about the sign from the proposal to be decided on at a later date for approval.

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved the remaining renovations at the Oct. 22 meeting.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!