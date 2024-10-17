New scares and old haunts part of this year’s All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

Aliens, zombies, and a gargoyle are just some of the creatures taking over Naper Settlement this weekend at its annual All Hallows Eve event.

Family-friendly spooky fun at All Hallows Eve

The spooky family-friendly fest is set for October 18 and 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m, spread out across Naper Settlement’s 13 acres. New this year, guests are encouraged to wear costumes, for the chance to win the Dress for the Dead Costume Contest and up to $500. The only restriction: no masks or costume weapons.

Dia De Muertos Experience added this year

Also new this year will be a Dia De Muertos Experience, paying tribute to the holiday. Dancers from Ballet Folklorico and performers from Mariachi Aurora will entertain the crowd.

Also featured will be an altar and life-size alebrijes, along with the chance to make a Dia De Muertos art-print using a tortilla press. Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) will be partnering for the experience, offering up a sugar skull decorating activity.

Gargoyle Graveyard and new haunted experience

The 15-foot-werewolf created last year for the event will be joined this year by a gargoyle, made by one of its same creators, Paul Kuhn. You’ll find the new arrival in the Gargoyle Graveyard.

Also in the mix this year will be an 800-square-foot haunted experience, known as the “Screams From the Unknown Outdoor Haunt,” which organizers say is not “for the faint of heart.” That scare for those who can handle it can be bought with an extra $5 ticket, and will have a timed entry.

Not as scary: Alice’s Un-Birthday Party, offering guests the chance to enter a geodesic dome to fall into wonderland.

Favorite spooky fun remains at All Hallows Eve

A host of the usual favorites will be on hand this year as well, like axe throwing, a magic show, a zombie maze, and an alien autopsy. A variety of local cuisine will be available for purchase from vendors, with offerings ranging from pizza and ribs to cupcakes and ice cream.

All Hallows Eve is geared for families with kids 16 and under. More information about the event, and how to get tickets, can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

Photo courtesy: Naper Heritage Society/Naper Settlement

