New turf on the way for fields in IPSD 204

New turf fields are set to replace playing surfaces at all three high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 — and all before the start of next school year.

The school board this week approved a $3.1 million purchase for synthetic turf, track resurfacing, goal post replacement, and associated services through a purchasing co-op called Omnia Partners.

Purchasing co-op to help speed new turf delivery

Director of Building Operations John Robinson said in a memo that using the Omnia purchasing co-op will allow for “faster delivery for summer 2026 work.” Omnia seeks bids at the national level and allows public entities to use its “predetermined, preferential pricing” to buy goods and services.

The turf and track surfaces the district is purchasing will be installed by the artificial field company FieldTurf.

Turf projects join other work at Metea, Waubonsie

At the district’s newest high school — Metea Valley — turf replacement is one of the major elements of work funded by last fall’s Safer, Stronger 204 bond referendum, in which voters granted the district permission to borrow up to $420 million for safety, security and infrastructure work.

At the other high schools the new turf will be one component of more extensive renovations.

Athletic improvements at Waubonsie Valley include expansion of the stadium bleachers, as well as locker room renovations and improvements to fitness, cardio and weight room spaces. These projects are among a $143.8 million comprehensive renovation of the 50-year-old building, funded largely with referendum dollars.

Athletic upgrades planned at Neuqua Valley include a new fitness studio and improvements to physical education spaces as part of a $96 million renovation and addition project, also funded mostly with referendum proceeds.

Next steps for new turf

Turf and stadium projects are scheduled to start this spring to allow time for work to be completed before the 2025-26 school year.

