New Ukiyo-e art pieces celebrate Naperville landmarks and ArtForum launch

City officials gathered at Nichols Library on Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling four new art pieces.

Artwork part of the “Waves of DuPage: Beautiful Cities Public Art Project”

Naperville artist Rich Lo created the images as part of the “Waves of DuPage: Beautiful Cities Public Art Project.”

“It’s a project where the participating cities and villages would submit their iconic landmark, and I would use it to create a series of work that has the flavor of this Japanese iconic style from the Edo period,” said Lo.

Displayed on the windows of Nichols Library are ukiyo-e style depictions of the Millennium Carillon, Dandelion Fountain, Jefferson Street, and the Riverwalk covered bridge.

“How fitting that they’re all together in Nichols Library, in a very prominent place. I’m very impressed how they present the murals,” said Lo.

The art is part of a county-wide initiative led by the McAninch Arts Center, in partnership with Lo. Waves of DuPage features 37 images spread across 20 DuPage County cities and The Morton Arboretum.

The project also ties into the MAC’s current exhibit, “Hokusai & Ukiyo-e: The Floating World,” which includes small prints of each featured piece.

Launch of the Naperville nonprofit ArtForum

Lo’s artwork was brought to the city with help from a new Naperville nonprofit, ArtForum: The Naperville Partnership for Public Arts.

“ArtForum is a collection of individuals, both from the private sector and the public sector, that came together to foster public art here in Naperville. The goal is to bring art to the community that really reflects who we are as a community,” said Michael Gold, ArtForum chair.

The ribbon-cutting and artwork mark the group’s first event and project.

“It was something that the city had been looking into doing. COD had this opportunity for the city to become involved, and ArtForum really helped to get it across the finish line,” said Gold.

The art will remain on display at Nichols Library through September.

“This is a project that I think I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Lo.

