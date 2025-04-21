Next Cafe hopes to bring community to south Naperville

A vacation to Florida with her husband inspired Vera Cusnir to open Next Cafe, located at 4003 Plainfield Naperville Road.

“Over there in the morning, we found a breakfast spot. It was so cool, so warm, so full of energy,” said Cusnir. “And we were thinking, ‘maybe we can do something like that.’”

Opening a restaurant wasn’t smooth sailing for Cusnir and her husband. They purchased a bar in Bolingbrook, Two Pints Lounge, but after a few years, realized the bar business wasn’t their dream. Eventually, they sold the bar, but the idea of a breakfast place never left their minds.

“Okay, let’s try it again. And here we are,” said Cusnir.

On a recent visit to Next Cafe, Chris Grano, host of “Naper Bites,” sat down with Cusnir to try a few breakfast and lunch offerings.

The Slammin Salmon Benedict

The restaurant is described as a place where classic American flavors meet modern twists, according to the website.

Grano first sampled one of the eggs Benedict options. The Slammin Salmon Benedict features a smoked salmon filet atop a toasted English muffin or croissant, with sliced tomato, fresh dill and arugula, red onion, capers, and topped with a creamy hollandaise sauce.

“I like that hollandaise. It’s a little bit different,” said Grano. “It’s bright, but it’s not overshadowing the salmon.”

The Aliter Dulcia – sweet Roman toast

Up next, Grano tried the Next Cafe version of French toast.

“The French have been lying to you for years,” jokes Grano. “They stole everything, including French toast, from the Romans!”

This version of the classic breakfast dish is made with cinnamon toast and topped with fresh berries and a cream cheese glaze.

The Next Morning burger

The burgers at Next Cafe feature a mix of Angus beef and short rib and come with a side of Parmesan waffle fries. The Next Morning burger is a grilled half-pound patty topped with a fried egg, crispy applewood bacon, crispy onion strings, dark ale mustard, and topped with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese all on a buttered pretzel roll.

“The food is outstanding, the place is comfortable,” said Grano. “Bring your family. Next Cafe is great.”

Next Cafe is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Naper Bites host: Chris Grano

Guest: Vera Cusnir, Owner – Next Cafe

Naper Bites is brought to you by Chris Grano Home Specialists