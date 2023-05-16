Nicki Anderson named AAUW Naperville Woman of the Year

The Naperville area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has named Nicki Anderson as its 2023 Woman of the Year.

She was honored for the distinction at a Spring Awards Brunch at White Eagle Golf Course on Saturday.

Woman of the Year Award

The award is given to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and community service while supporting the advancement of equity for women.

Anderson’s history of empowering others

Anderson is the Director of Benedictine University’s L.E.A.D.S (Leadership, Empowerment, Action, Development and Service) initiative for undergraduate women, a program that she launched. As an offshoot of that program, she recently led the university’s first LeadHERship Summit, a woman-focused event featuring speakers to help empower and motivate women as they move forward in their careers.

She also serves at Benedictine as Executive Director of University Development.

Anderson has also dedicated many hours to volunteering, currently serving as a member of the Loaves & Fishes Community Services Board of Directors. She’s also a volunteer at the Alive Center.

A Naperville resident, Anderson previously served as CEO and President of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the first woman to hold the role. She was also appointed to take over the remaining term of Naperville City Councilwoman Patty Gustin in 2022.

