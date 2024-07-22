North Central College announces 12th President for transitional period

North Central College in Naperville has announced its selection of its 12th college president for what they’re calling a “transitional period.”

North Central College Board of Trustees’ appointment

According to a press release, the college’s board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint Abiodun Goke-Pariola to the role of president temporarily, stating that, “The College’s Board does not anticipate beginning a national presidential search before spring 2026 so there can be a focus on important priorities facing the College and higher education at this time.”

“Over the past nine years at North Central College and throughout his 48-year career in higher education, Dr. Gòkè-Pariolá has demonstrated remarkable vision and leadership, and a knack for getting things done,” said Board Chair Michael Naset. “G-P is the right person to lead the College. He has proven his ability to bring people together in pursuit of the College’s mission.”

Goke-Pariola’s Background

“G-P”, as he’s known around campus, is a veteran higher education leader and has served as North Central’s provost and vice president for academic affairs since 2015.

According to a bio on the college’s website, Goke-Pariola, or “G-P”, brings nearly 50 years of teaching and administration experience to the Naperville college, including working at Universities in both the United States and Nigeria. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in English – with a minor in German – from the University of Ife, Nigeria, and a doctorate in English Language and literature from the University of Michigan in Ann Abor.

Prior to North Central, Dr. Gòkè-Pariolá was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., where he also served for a period as acting president.

Previous President’s Departure

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the institution’s board of trustees stated the departure of former president Dr. Anita Thomas.

On July 9, North Central College’s Board of Trustee’s announced Dr. Thomas would not be returning as the college’s 11th president. She stepped into that role, the first for both a woman and a person of color for the college, on July 1, 2023. Less than a year later, she’s no longer returning, following a leave of absence from May 30 to July 30.

North Central College Board Chair Michael Naset stated in a news release, “During her tenure, Dr. Thomas was a mission driven and student-centered leader. We wish to thank her for her service.”

More about North Central College

North Central College is a private four-year institution in Naperville’s historic district near downtown. Founded in 1861, today nearly 3,000 students attend the college, working towards more than 90 majors, 60 minors, and 19 graduate degree programs.

Photo courtesy of North Central College

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!