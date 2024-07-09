Murder charges | North Central president leaving | Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation dissolves

Naperville man charged with murder in stabbing death of ex-wife

A Naperville man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his ex-wife on Saturday, July 6.

Authorities say Zokir S. Kudratov, 55, was arguing with his ex-wife at the Naperville home they both lived in when he allegedly stabbed her several times with a knife he had on him.

North Central College president Dr. Anita Thomas leaving her position

The North Central College Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Anita Thomas will not return as the school’s president following her leave of absence, which ends on July 30, 2024.

“During her tenure, Dr. Thomas was a mission driven and student-centered leader,” said North Central College Board Chair Michael Naset in a news release from the college. “After taking some time off, Dr. Thomas will be continuing her career in higher education. We wish to thank her for her service. Please join us in wishing her and her family well.”

The board noted on May 30, 2024, that Dr. Thomas would take a leave of absence. North Central’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Pariolá has been serving as the acting president and will continue in that role.

Dr. Thomas was the first woman and first person of color to serve as president at North Central College.

House fire causes around $400,000 in damages

A fire at a Naperville home on Winchester Court on Monday afternoon caused about $400,000 in damages, leaving the house uninhabitable.

The two occupants evacuated before fire crews arrived, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation dissolves after 45 years

After 45 years, the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has officially disbanded.

The confederation fell victim to declining volunteer involvement, in addition to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson’s Bookshop hosts Naperville North alum Emily Giffin

Anderson’s Bookshop will host New York Times bestselling author and Naperville North high school graduate, Emily Giffin, on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College.

The writer of popular novels like “Something Borrowed” and “Something Blue” will be presenting her new book, “The Summer Pact,” followed by an audience Q&A. In the book, four college friends reunite a decade after a tragedy and travel on a life-changing adventure of self-discovery, friendship, and forgiveness.

Attendees can have their books personalized and take photos with Giffin. Pre-registration is required.