North Central College expands partnership with Inside Out Club DuPage

North Central College’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies is expanding its partnership with the Naperville-based Inside Out Club DuPage.

Providing additional support to the club’s programs

The expansion will provide more resources from North Central College’s Culture of Character Initiatives to the elementary and middle school programs offered by the nonprofit.

“Our partnership with North Central College’s Character Initiatives is exciting as it opens additional avenues to engage teachers and future leaders in education with our character programs,” said Marion Ruthig, Founder and Executive Director of Inside Out Club DuPage in a press release from North Central College.

What services does Inside Out Club offer?

The Inside Out Club has programs like the K-5th Grade Series and Business Designers 4 Good for middle and high school students to offer life skills and empower them to live each day with good character.

“Good character means being brave enough to ask questions, showing grit, resilience, and determination, allowing others to belong unconditionally, embracing their authentic selves, choosing kindness and more – and to care for themselves, others, animals and the planet,” states the group’s website.

The group works with children as young as the age of three, helping them develop skills like empathy and kindness.

A continued partnership

This isn’t the first time North Central College has served as a consultant with the nonprofit. In the past, they’ve helped with K through fifth-grade curriculum: mapping lessons back to Illinois Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Common Core standards. They’ve also helped the group determine the effectiveness of their programs, by providing assessment guidance.

“North Central faculty, staff, and students have provided guidance and expertise to Inside Out Club DuPage for several years, and the addition of this partnership brings new character resources and contacts that will expand and enhance their and our outreach,” said Abiódún Gòkè-Pariolá, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in the press release.

The college says the partnership is part of its commitment to inspiring well-equipped, principled, and responsible leaders.

Photo courtesy: North Central College

