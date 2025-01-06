North Central College football wins third Stagg Bowl 41-25 over Mount Union

North Central College football returned to the Division III National Championship game for the fifth consecutive season, clashing with the powerhouse Mount Union Purple Raiders in Stagg Bowl 51. The Cardinals were able to use their high-powered offense to hold off Mount Union 41-25, winning the third National Championship in program history.

North Central responds to Mount Union’s early strike

The Cardinals took their opening drive of the game into Purple Raider territory, but the drive ended on a muffed handoff attempt from quarterback Luke Lehnen to Sean Allen.

Mount Union took advantage by getting on the scoreboard first. All-American running back Tyler Echeverry ran one in from 29 yards out to put the Purple Raiders in front 7-0. It was the first time North Central had trailed all season long.

2024 Gagliardi Trophy winner Luke Lehnen responded with back-to-back scoring drives. First he threw a 24-yard touchdown strike to Myles Walton to tie the game at 7-7. The connection set a new NCAA Division III record for career touchdown passes at 159. Lehnen also added to his own NCAA all divisions record by throwing a touchdown pass in 59 consecutive games.

Following a turnover on downs, Lehnen put NCC in front with a 16-yard touchdown scamper, giving the Cardinals a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cardinal red zone defense stands tall in the first half

Mount Union was able to drive into the North Central red zone, but defensive tackle Cortez Jones stuffed Echeverry on third down to force a field goal, putting the Purple Raiders down 14-10.

Near the end of the first half, the Purple Raiders once again drove deep into NCC territory, but the Cardinal defense stopped quarterback T.J. DeShields on a QB keeper, causing the clock to run out before Mount Union could attempt a field goal. North Central took a 14-10 lead into the halftime break.

Offenses take center stage in the second half

After a missed field goal from Mount Union, Lehnen connected with Thomas Skokna for 46-yards on a perfectly thrown deep ball down to the one-yard line. Two plays later, Lehnen rolled out and found Jacob Paradee for the touchdown to put NCC on top 21-10.

Mount Union had a response this time as DeShields connected with Nick Turner behind the Cardinal defense to cut the deficit to 21-17.

Each team traded touchdowns in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when Jack Rummell caught a touchdown pass from Lehnen and T.J. DeShields followed with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Cooper. The Purple Raiders added a two-point conversion to make it 28-25 with North Central clinging to the narrow Stagg Bowl lead.

The Cardinals run away from the Raiders to win Stagg Bowl 51

Facing third and one on the next North Central drive, running back Charles Coleman took the handoff up the middle and burst through for a 66-yard touchdown run. NCC kicker Sean Ryniec, who set the Division III record for extra points in a season with 105, had this extra point blocked as North Central led 34-25.

The Mount Union offense stalled just past midfield on the ensuing drive, electing to punt on fourth and eight with just under ten minutes remaining in the game.

North Central senior running back Joe Sacco helped the Cardinal cause, picking up a clutch fourth and one conversion from their own 32-yard line to keep the chains moving and the clock ticking.

Luke Lehnen put the exclamation point on a historic career, finding Jacob Paradee for his fourth touchdown pass of the night. The feat gave the Cardinals a 41-25 lead and tied Lehnen with John Matocha (D-II Colorado School of Mines, 2019-2023) for college football’s all-divisions career touchdown pass record with 162.

Lehnen, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 55 yards and another touchdown, was voted the Most Outstanding Player of Stagg Bowl 51 for North Central.

North Central College head coach and 2004 alum Brad Spencer now holds a 44-1 career record in his three seasons as the helm for the Cardinals, with two National Championship victories. His lone defeat coming in last season’s Stagg Bowl against Cortland.